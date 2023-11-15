Rhea Ripley to be haunted by a ghost from her past at WWE Survivor Series? Why the end may be near for Mami

Rhea Ripley has been a dominant force on WWE RAW for months, but could she meet a ghost from her past at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023?

Zoey Stark recently won a #1 contender's match for the Women's World Championship. She has the caliber to dethrone Rhea Ripley, but if she comes short, Mami could meet her former rival at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

This former rival is none other than Liv Morgan, who is the last superstar to score a pinfall victory over the current Women's World Champion. The two stars were featured in a heated assault the latest time Morgan appeared on television in July, seemingly sowing seeds for a future rivalry.

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan has been out with a legitimate injury, and there is no evident date for her return. While her comeback is just speculation for now, everything is possible in the world of professional wrestling.

Could Liv Morgan be in the best shape if she returns to confront Rhea Ripley at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023?

Expand Tweet

The Queen of Extreme has been out with an injury for a while, but she's ensuring she can get back to a hundred percent by concentrating on her nutrition. During a recent interview, she expressed how she is taking care of herself by ensuring a proper diet.

"I’m actually out injured right now and aside from healing up, my focus has been on my nutrition, so it’s been really exciting honing in on that. I want to come back in the very best shape of my life, so right now, I am eating clean, tons of fresh fruits and veggies. I’m basing my carb intake on the amount of physicality and energy I expend each day. I do believe life is about balance, though, so I still order a cheeky little dessert with dinner sometimes," said Morgan [H/T: Fightful]

Do you think Liv Morgan will return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 to dethrone Rhea Ripley? Let us know in the comments section.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.