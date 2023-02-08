Former world champion retiring this year, fans' favorites - 5 reasons why Edge & Beth Phoenix should defeat Judgment Day at WWE Elimination Chamber

A major match is official for WWE Elimination Chamber. Edge and Beth Phoenix will unite once again to battle Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

The Judgment Day faction was initially created by Edge, but Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest viciously threw him out of the group. They later added Dominik Mysterio to the faction and the four have been as thick as thieves ever since.

The WWE Hall of Famers are seeking vengeance. While Edge initially wanted revenge for being kicked out of the stable, things took a much more violent turn at Extreme Rules when Rhea Ripley clobbered Beth Phoenix with a steel chair. Now Edge and Beth want to make the stable pay for their sins.

While there are certainly arguments to be made that the younger, full-time stars should stand tall at Elimination Chamber, there are many who believe that the Hall of Fame couple should be victorious at the event. This article will look at some of the reasons why they should stand tall.

Below are five reasons why Edge & Beth Phoenix should defeat Judgment Day at WWE Elimination Chamber.

#5. Edge is allegedly retiring from WWE this year

Edge on WWE RAW

This could be the final year WWE fans can watch Edge in the ring. The man himself revealed that he intends to retire in the late summer of 2023. He is apparently hoping to say goodbye following a show in his hometown of Toronto.

Wrestling retirements are almost never permanent and there's no guarantee that this one will actually take place, but Edge is getting older and has a family. He's also interested in acting, which he focused on during his previous sabbatical. There's a chance that this retirement will stick.

If that ends up being the case, Edge and Beth Phoenix should win at WWE Elimination Chamber to give him a major victory on his way out. He'll almost certainly lose his last bout or one leading to it, so this major win and a few others will help make his eventual loss mean more.

#4. Judgment Day can get their heat back

Judgment Day

Judgment Day is an odd stable on paper. Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley don't really fit together visually, or even as far as their personalities go. Despite not working on paper, they somehow blend perfectly well on-screen.

The group is great at generating heat from the audience, which may be the thing that binds them together. All four love trolling both the fans and their fellow superstars, but they are also capable of showing off their mean streaks. The four make for great villains.

Their ability to generate heat means that they can afford a major loss without it hurting them. If Finn Balor gets pinned by Edge at WWE Elimination Chamber, Dominik Mysterio can cut a promo in the ring on RAW two nights later and fans will already be mad enough that they forgot the group lost to begin with.

#3. The story dictates a win for Edge and Beth Phoenix

Edge, Beth Phoenix, and Judgment Day

Edge hasn't exactly fared well since The Judgment Day viciously removed him from the faction in 2022. From the day he was expelled from the group, he's been a regular recipient of beatdowns.

The Rated R Superstar hasn't lost every match with The Judgment Day. On the contrary, he and Rey Mysterio won a tag team match at WWE Clash at the Castle, and he even picked up a few wins on RAW against both Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Still, every time something goes well for him, it ultimately leads to a brutal beatdown.

Edge has returned from a beating several times now to much fanfare, but now is the time for him to stand tall. The hero has to win eventually, and this is the perfect opportunity for himself and Beth Phoenix to pick up a major win and close the story as the victors.

#2. Beth Phoenix deserves major moments

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps #WWERAW Beth Phoenix with a glam slam to Dominik Beth Phoenix with a glam slam to Dominik 😂😂😂 #WWERAW https://t.co/nqEcAc9BzU

Beth Phoenix is a WWE Hall of Famer and a former Women's Champion. She had an incredible career and is recognized as a top star from her era. Many female superstars today grew up watching and idolizing The Glamazon.

Despite that, her time in WWE wasn't always the best for female superstars. Women were often given a few minutes at best in the ring and were typically relegated to comedic or unimportant moments on a show. While many of the stars were gifted, they were often unable to show it to the extent that women can today.

The unfortunate truth is that many top stars from that era only had a handful of major moments due to how they were booked. World Wrestling Entertainment is working on righting those wrongs today, with many from past eras appearing at the Royal Rumble and other big shows to get moments in the spotlight.

Beth & Edge winning at Elimination Chamber could be a major moment in The Glamazon's professional career. Giving her a big win at a major show with a hot story behind it helps right some of the wrongs of the past.

#1. Fans want to see their favorites win

There are many reasons for superstars to win or lose matches that fans don't often think about. Booking decisions can be complicated with hundreds of potential factors weighing in on every card every week. WWE doesn't just throw a dart to decide the winners & losers of a match.

Sometimes the outcome of a match is extremely important for future storylines involving both those in the bout and their future opponents. It is, at times, necessary for the villains to stand tall if it tells a good story or means more for a future feud.

Still, there's something to be said about giving fans what they want. Edge & Beth Phoenix are beloved Hall of Famers and fans just want to see them stand tall. WWE may be wise to give the audience what they want and let the married couple win at Elimination Chamber.

