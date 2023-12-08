Former World Champion to return after 113 days only for a huge betrayal on WWE SmackDown? Exploring chances

WWE SmackDown has been offering intriguing episodes lately, and the next episode might as well feature a monumental return, followed by a massive double-cross.

Former World Champion Sheamus has been off television since his match against Edge on August 18, 2023. There has been a buzz about his return for weeks, and the next edition of WWE SmackDown could feature his comeback. Once The Celtic Warrior makes a return, he will have some business to take care of with The Brawling Brutes.

Ridge Holland has been acting upset recently and even left Butch alone during their match against Pretty Deadly on a recent episode of the blue brand. Butch will seemingly start a singles run very soon, and Ridge Holland may expectedly turn heel.

Upon his return, Sheamus could confront Ridge and Butch regarding their miscommunications in recent weeks. Holland could then finally pull the trigger and turn heel on Sheamus and Butch. This could lead to a prominent rivalry between the two stablemates.

While nothing is confirmed, and just speculation, this is a very realistic scenario looking at the current storyline.

What else could Sheamus do when he returns to WWE SmackDown?

The company has always made sure to make incredible utilization of The Celtic Warrior's talents. His recent matches with the likes of Gunther, Drew McIntyre, and Edge were memorable battles. He will seemingly find a great rival when he returns to WWE SmackDown.

As discussed above, Sheamus could return and possibly feud with Ridge Holland if The Brawling Brutes are set to disband. The rivalry will be personal, and fans will seemingly witness some stellar encounters between the two stars. However, that's not the only likely scenario.

Bobby Lashley recently interrupted Butch and told him to make a name for himself. The two stars collided on the latest edition of the blue brand, and The All Mighty emerged as the winner. Butch may need Sheamus' help to discipline Lashley and The Street Profits.

The former World Champion could also declare himself as a participant in the Men's Royal Rumble match or possibly feud with Logan Paul over the United States Championship. All answers will be answered soon.

