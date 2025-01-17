Former World Champion to return and confront Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the potential

Shinsuke Nakamura has been dominating SmackDown as the United States Champion. He seemingly wrapped up his feud with LA Knight last week after retaining his title via disqualification. However, the upcoming episode of SmackDown could sow the seeds of a new feud for The King of Strong Style as a former World Champion could return to the show.

Braun Strowman could make a shocking return tonight and confront Nakamura. The former Universal Champion has been away from television for a few weeks as he is recovering from a sickness. However, Strowman appears to be gearing up for a huge comeback. There is a good possibility that he could go right after the reigning United States Champion upon his return.

Every champion needs a great challenger to solidify their title run and such is the case with Shinsuke Nakamura. The veteran star currently needs a credible challenger for his title and the SmackDown roster lacks babyfaces. While Randy Orton and AJ Styles are out of action, LA Knight and Andrade have had their shots. Therefore, Braun Strowman seems to be the only viable option at this point.

Trending

A feud with the former Universal Champion could greatly elevate Nakamura's title reign. This will pave the way for a blockbuster rivalry on the blue brand which could continue for a month or two. Besides, this will immediately put Strowman in the spotlight upon his return. Hence, the possibility of The Monster of All Monsters challenging Shinsuke Nakamura is high.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

While it is an intriguing prospect, it is nothing but speculation at this point. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for The King of Strong Style.

Shinsuke Nakamura to lose the United States Title ahead of WrestleMania 41?

WrestleMania 41 is still several months away but the direction for the major title matches has somewhat started to get a little clearer. However, when it comes to the United States Championship, it's tough for the fans to get an idea of what could be the potential plans for the coveted title at The Show of Shows.

With Shinsuke Nakamura being the current champion, fans have been wondering whether WWE could be contemplating a title change before WrestleMania 41. However, that does not appear to be the case. The company has yet to explore prominent feuds and rivalries in the veteran's title run.

Nakamura is one of the most decorated stars in this industry and has the potential to deliver great feuds and matches. Taking the title away from him on the Road to WrestleMania 41 would be a missed shot. The King of Strong Style is expected to walk into Las Vegas as the reigning champion.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Shinsuke Nakamura and the United States Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback