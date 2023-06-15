Former world champion returning at massive event, stable missing from the card- 7 superstars WWE must add to Money in the Bank 2023

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is rapidly approaching. The big show is set to air live from The O2 Arena in London, England, on Saturday, July 1st. The program will air in the early afternoon for those in the Eastern Time Zone, but it will take place in the evening locally.

Thus far, a handful of exciting bouts have been confirmed for the big show. This includes Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio, Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship, and two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches.

Despite a wealth of talented stars confirmed for the show, there are many top stars still yet to be added to the lineup. Some of these wrestlers are being groomed for a big match at the London show, while others may be left off entirely.

This article will look at seven superstars who must be added to the big-time event. While it is inevitable for many top stars to miss each show, there are some who should absolutely appear in London. Who should be at Money in the Bank?

Below are seven superstars WWE must add to Money in the Bank 2023.

#7. - #4. The Bloodline all must be in action

The Bloodline is no longer united

The Bloodline has been the most dominant force in WWE for years. The group has featured Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso in the past, but Sami and Jimmy are no longer part of the faction.

Seemingly, Jey Uso is also on his way out of the group, although his status remains unclear. Still, both of The Usos, Solo Sikoa and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns must be at The O2 Arena in London, England.

The most obvious route the company can take is to have Roman team up with The Enforcer to battle The Usos in a tag team competition. Another intriguing option could be to have Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns clash for the belt. Regardless, all four stars need to be at the big event.

#3. Asuka should defend the WWE Women's Championship

ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsuka

If they have bad fashion sense, I despise them I would like to see the fashion sense of the person who says that my belt design is terrible 🫵🤪If they have bad fashion sense, I despise them I would like to see the fashion sense of the person who says that my belt design is terrible 🫵🤪If they have bad fashion sense, I despise them 💩 https://t.co/VC8CxJVUgS

Asuka is a supremely talented star. She won the RAW Women's Championship from Bianca Belair at Night of Champions 2023 in surprising fashion, and the belt has since been updated to become the WWE Women's Championship.

Charlotte Flair shockingly returned to WWE on the most recent episode of SmackDown and is now set to face The Empress of Tomorrow in a few weeks. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair is also seeking out the title.

While it remains to be seen what happens, Asuka needs to defend her title at the big show. Whether it would be against The EST, The Queen, or somebody else entirely. Perhaps a Triple Threat Match between the talents involved could be the best route.

#2. Rhea Ripley should defend the Women's World Championship

Just as Asuka's RAW Women's Championship was updated, so was Rhea Ripley's SmackDown Women's Championship. The belt has now become the Women's World Championship, a re-branding that allows the belt to avoid being traded if drafted in the future.

The Eradicator won the title by defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. Since then, Ripley has managed to defeat both Zelina Vega and Natalya for the title while also decimating Dana Brooke in singles competition. Still, many WWE fans are hoping to see her defend the belt more often.

Given her limited defenses and matches, Rhea should defend her Women's World Championship at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 in London. Even if she crushes a semi-local favorite such as Tegan Nox, the bout could be exciting. Who doesn't want to see Mami in action?

#1. Drew McIntyre should return at the big show

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is in an interesting situation. He hasn't been seen on WWE television ever since he lost at WrestleMania. He battled Gunther and Sheamus in an incredible Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship.

It was initially said that The Scottish Psychopath was injured, but reports later came out indicating his contract is expiring next year and that he and WWE were at a creative standstill. Still, nothing has been officially confirmed except that he will be part of an upcoming Special Olympics event associated with the company.

Given his participation in the event, it appears that he may be on okay terms with the promotion after all. If he is, and especially if he's negotiated a new deal, he must appear at Money in the Bank. Given his popularity in the region, fans would adore seeing him at the big show in some form.

Poll : 0 votes