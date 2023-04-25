Former world champion, trusted advisor to Triple H - 5 wrestlers who have worked for WWE and AEW in the past year

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion of all time. The titanic company's footprint in the entertainment industry is monumental and dwarfs that of even their closest pro wrestling competitors. World Wrestling Entertainment's global reach is impressive.

The juggernaut's closest competition is All Elite Wrestling. While their market share is a tiny faction of WWE's, they've had rapid growth over the past four years or so. So much so that they often entice talent to jump ship or favor their promotion in part thanks to big paychecks and a lighter work schedule.

While some stars have only ever worked for Triple H and Vince McMahon's World Wrestling Entertainment, and others have only ever signed with Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling, there are a handful of talented wrestlers who have managed to work with both promotions.

This article will look at five stars of the wrestling world who have worked for both World Wrestling Entertainment and All Elite Wrestling since the beginning of 2022. This includes active competitors, the stars of tomorrow, and pivotal behind-the-scenes figures who still appear on-camera.

Below are five wrestlers who have worked for WWE and AEW in the past year.

#5. Bodhi Hayward was released from NXT last year

Bodhi Hayward showed a lot of potential in WWE. He first started his career as a member of Chase University, learning under the talented Andre Chase. This led to him competing on 205 Live, NXT Level Up, and even the main NXT show.

Unfortunately, Bodhi was part of a small number of cuts from NXT back in the last quarter of 2022. While no official reason was given for his release, developmental cuts are often inevitable as talent is typically judged and weeded out at that level.

Thankfully, Bodhi found his footing. Now known as Brady Booker, he's managed to compete in All Elite Wrestling a handful of times. He debuted on AEW Dark at the end of January and later went on to compete on the same show the following month, picking up wins both times.

#4. William Regal jumped from AEW back to World Wrestling Entertainment

William Regal with Triple H and Shawn Michaels

William Regal is a legend in professional wrestling. He first got his start in England but found a lot of success in World Championship Wrestling. He eventually joined WWE and the promotion was his home for the better part of the past two decades.

Unfortunately, Regal was cut from WWE last year thanks to Covid-19-related cutbacks. He then moved to All Elite Wrestling, where he formed the Blackpool Combat Club and also helped with commentary.

The legendary star requested his release from AEW to rejoin World Wrestling Entertainment now that Triple H is in charge of the company's direction. While he is no longer an active wrestler, he did appear on-screen for AEW and now works behind the scenes in his long-time home promotion.

#3. Saraya's contract with WWE expired last year

Paige now works in AEW

Paige broke the mold in WWE. In many ways, the raven-haired superstar changed what it meant to be a female superstar. Her appearance stood out but was radically different from anyone else, which alongside her talent, helped her rise to superstardom.

Unfortunately, she also had many setbacks. Between substance abuse and serious injuries, Paige's time on top was cut short. Due to a severe neck injury, she was no longer allowed to wrestle, and her contract went on to expire last year.

Paige was determined to wrestle, however, and soon after her WWE contract ended, she debuted in AEW as Saraya. She has since returned to the ring, once again living her dream.

#2. Cole Karter was part of NXT last year

Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan may not be a name many WWE fans remember. He was the third member of the Tony D'Angelo Family on NXT, who was made to "sleep with the fishes" and mysteriously vanished from television last year.

In truth, the wrestler behind the Two Times persona was released from his developmental contract. This came after only having about half a dozen matches in the company.

After his run in WWE ended, Two Dimes returned to his Cole Karter name. He has since started working in All Elite Wrestling as a member of The Factory. He worked with AEW prior to joining the titanic wrestling promotion, making for a full-circle journey.

#1. Jeff Jarrett has worked for both promotions in the past year

Jeff Jarrett

Jeff Jarrett is a legendary pro wrestler, much like Mr. Regal. He came up through the Memphis territory and made a name for himself in the 1990s in both World Championship Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment.

Double J won the Intercontinental Title on multiple occasions, captured the WCW Worlds Heavyweight Title, helped create TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, and worked behind the scenes in WWE.

When Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE last year, Jeff soon left the company. Not long after, he debuted in All Elite Wrestling, where he both works behind the scenes with Tony Khan and wrestlers on television alongside the likes of Jay Lethal & Sonjay Dutt.

