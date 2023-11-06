Former world champion to turn babyface after 15 months? Why it must finally happen

A former world champion could be on the verge of turning babyface following the shocking turn of events at Crown Jewel 2023. The star in question is none other than Bayley. Here’s why The Role Model needs to turn face after 15 months.

Bayley tried to help IYO SKY during her title defense against Bianca Belair at the November 4th premium live event in Saudi Arabia. The former world champion was inadvertently hit by her fellow Damage CTRL member during the match.

SKY ultimately retained her WWE Women’s Championship following an interference from Kairi Sane. Bayley was stunned to witness the return of the Pirate Princess. The whole story has finally come full circle for the Role Model, and it’s only a matter of time before she goes back to her babyface roots.

It is worth mentioning that Kairi Sane turned heel by costing Bianca Belair her match against IYO SKY. WWE has already teased friction between Bayley and IYO. The Genius of the Sky was clearly not happy when the former world champion asked for a title match in the lead-up to Crown Jewel.

The WWE Women’s Champion told Bayley she didn’t want her to interfere in the title match with Bianca Belair in Saudi Arabia. It remains to be seen how Triple H will book Damage CTRL in the wake of Kairi Sane and IYO SKY’s reunion in WWE.

Was Bayley a world champion when she turned heel?

No, Bianca Belair was the RAW Women’s Champion when Bayley returned as a heel at SummerSlam 2022. The Role Model brought Dakota Kai and IYO SKY with her to take on The E.S.T. and Becky Lynch following their incredible match at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Bayley has spent the last 15 months unsuccessfully challenging for the world title. She failed to dethrone Bianca Belair for the championship at televised showed, live events, and even premium live events. IYO SKY, on the other hand, succeeded where Bayley failed.

