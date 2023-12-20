Former world champion to turn heel after 5 months and join The Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility

Judgment Day is probably the most sinister faction in WWE at the moment. Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio have proven themselves to be the heels of the current era, and only a handful have survived upon crossing paths with them.

The faction only has one female member, Rhea Ripley. Ideally, this means that the faction has the capacity to add more female superstars. Still, The Eradicator recently claimed that she does not want any other female member in The Judgment Day.

It so happens that previously, Rhea Ripley had claimed that she was open to welcoming Liv Morgan to her faction. Unfortunately, it was Ripley’s actions that shelved Morgan for several months. Interestingly, Morgan might return to RAW soon but as a heel.

Following her return, the former SmackDown Women's champion could be looking for some for of payback. However, instead of going against Ripley, she might demand a position in the dominant faction. Liv Morgan can fight Rhea Ripley for a position within The Judgment Day, just the way R-Truth tried to remove JD McDonagh from the faction with a match. Even though the members did not take JD McDonagh vs. R-Truth’s match stipulation seriously, they will have to keep their word if Ripley is involved in the match.

The Judgment Day has shocked wrestling journalist

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Finn Balor and Damian Priest took on The Creed Brothers with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on the line. Balor and Priest picked up the win despite the valiant efforts of the Creed Brothers.

The results have come as a shock to wrestling journalist Bill Apter. He revealed his reaction on Sportskeeda Wrestlings UnSkripted.

"I just wanna mention, that I was shocked on Monday Night RAW that the Creed Brothers, who I have pushed on our show so many times as the next coming of the Steiners. Incredible performance, they should have gotten the tag team belts. I know they are bland, and they are not the most personable guys in the whole world, but what they do in the ring, if it's wrestling, these guys are the best. They are fabulous.”

Currently, three out of five Judgment Day members are holding the top championship gold in the company, with Rhea Ripley as the Women’s World Championship and Balor and Priest as the tag team titles.