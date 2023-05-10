Former World Champions could duel after 1994 days at WWE Night of Champions 2023: Here's How

WWE Night of Champions 2023 is going to be a historical Premium Live Event as it will crown the new World Heavyweight Champion.

While Seth Rollins has already qualified for the finals during the latest edition of RAW, major names like Edge, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, and Bobby Lashley will compete on the upcoming episode of SmackDown to decide the next finalist.

With that being said, one star that could certainly become a finalist is Sheamus, as he has impressed fans as well as critics with his amazing performance against stars like Drew McIntyre and Gunther.

An interesting note is that he has never had a significant singles rivalry with The Visionary, and the last time the two stars squared off was on the December 11, 2017, edition of RAW. If The Celtic Warrior becomes a finalist, he will face Seth Rollins in a singles competition after over 5 years.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 will certainly be a great opportunity for a duel between the two stars to happen. Considering both of their performances, fans will definitely witness a spectacular contest and will not mind any of the two hard-working stars becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion.

History of Sheamus and Seth Rollins ahead of WWE Night of Champions 2023

During 2013-14, WWE's landscape witnessed immense dominance of The Shield. During that time, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose faced several babyface alliances, and Sheamus was one of the opponents on several occasions.

In 2017, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose united again and had a brief rivalry with Sheamus and Cesaro (aka The Bar) over the RAW Tag Team Championships that ended with The Shield members' victory.

The Bar and The Shield crossed paths in 2018 as well, and this time, The Visionary teamed up with Roman Reigns to take on the RAW Tag Team Champions. While the titles didn't change hands at that time, Rollins later found an unlikely tag team partner in Jason Jordan, and the two even defeated The Bar to become the new champions.

Since then, the two stars have only been against each other in several multi-man matches. Hopefully, they will finally clash again at WWE Night of Champions 2023 and later deliver a memorable rivalry against each other.

If not, Seth Rollins or Sheamus, the star who should definitely go on to become the new World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Night of Champions 2023, is right here.

