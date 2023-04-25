WWE legend must return to reclaim the World Heavyweight Championship after 12 long years

The WWE Universe is thrilled to see the return of the World Heavyweight Championship, and the superstar ideally suited to win the title is none other than the Hall of Famer, Edge.

Triple H made a groundbreaking announcement on the latest edition of RAW, unveiling the new World Heavyweight Championship and announcing that a new Champion will be crowned at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

With that being said, The Rated R Superstar will be the perfect choice to win the new world title. Fans might have forgotten that he had to relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship back in 2011 when he announced his retirement. While he did come out of retirement in 2020, he is yet to win the title he never lost in the first place.

Today in wrestling history, Edge announced his retirement from professional wrestling due to a neck injury. He wouldn't return until Royal Rumble 2020.

April 11, 2011



Today in wrestling history, Edge announced his retirement from professional wrestling due to a neck injury. He wouldn't return until Royal Rumble 2020. April 11, 2011

At Night of Champions 2023, he can finally complete a 12-year-long story about him reclaiming what should belong to him by winning the World Heavyweight Championship. Considering his age, 2023 could very well be his last year as an active performer in WWE, so winning the title this year is the perfect way for him to end his career on a good note.

Few reasons why Edge is the perfect choice to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Edge has consistently been around the main event scene, actively competing in thrilling bouts and delivering some of the best storylines in recent memory. A legend holding the championship will instantly increase the prestige of the title.



Edge holding up that beautiful Big Gold Belt! Is Edge the greatest WWE World Heavyweight Champion ever? I say yes! To me, the only other performers in that conversation r Triple H and The Undertaker! What do u guys think!🤔

Furthermore, it is time for him to win the gold, considering that he recently defeated "The Demon" Finn Balor in a spectacular Hell in a Cell match at WWE WrestleMania 39. The battle was the penultimate bout of the Showcase of The Immortals and concluded with The Demon receiving his second-ever loss on the main roster at the hands of The Rated R Superstar.

Edge has remained a quality worker for the last three years, also putting over stars like Seth Rollins and The Judgment Day. If anyone should be the new World Heavyweight Champion, it's definitely The Ultimate Opportunist.

Do you agree with this opinion? Let us know in the comments section below.

