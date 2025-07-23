  • home icon
Former World Heavyweight Champion to make WWE return this month & announce his retirement? Potential explored

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jul 23, 2025 09:38 GMT
Images from WWE Monday Night RAW! (Credits: WWE.com)

2025 has been an emotional roller coaster ride for WWE fans, as multiple stars are retiring from in-ring action. Goldberg and John Cena are two major names on the list. Da Man retired earlier this month at Saturday Night's Main Event XL, while Cena is set to hang up his boots at the end of this year. Interestingly, a former World Heavyweight Champion could return this month and announce his retirement.

The former champion in question is Rey Mysterio. The Master of the 619 has been away from the Stamford-based promotion since the April 18 episode of SmackDown, when he sustained an unfortunate injury.

The last televised appearance for Rey Mysterio was at AAA and WWE's Worlds Collide show. The Master of the 619 is advertised for the Supershow Mexico this Saturday. The 50-year-old legend could shockingly return to the show and announce that he has reached the pinnacle of his career, having achieved everything.

The Hall of Famer could announce that it's time for him to stop and announce his retirement tour, which could end with his final bout at WrestleMania 42.

Dominik could face his father, Rey, in his retirement match at WWE WrestleMania 42 and end his in-ring stint in an emotional farewell.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

WWE legend admits he is nearing retirement

While speaking on the LA PLATICA, the Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio admitted that his in-ring career is approaching an end. Moreover, he revealed, breaking character, how his son, currently his on-screen rival Dominik Mysterio, keeps him motivated.

“Oh, it’s definitely really close… it’s really close. But at the same time, I’m so motivated. A lot of people ask me, ‘What keeps you going?’ I think once my son started wrestling, that kind of pushed me to continue. I was really getting very close to calling it quits, but that just kind of… it gave me that second wind... I know I’m still going to enjoy it when I retire, but I’m going to have to tap out at some point. I still love what I do, and I always have.” (H/T RingsideNews)
It will be interesting to see what plans the Stamford-based promotion has for Rey Mysterio in the coming months after he finally returns from the injury.

