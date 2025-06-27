  • home icon
  Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion says his retirement is "really close"

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Jun 27, 2025 01:08 GMT
Another wrestling legend is preparing for his retirement (Image Credits: wwe.com)
A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion knows he's at the tail end of his in-ring career. Rey Mysterio recently opened up about his plans to retire from pro wrestling.

The LWO leader hasn't laced up his wrestling boots since he was pulled from WrestleMania 41 at the last minute due to a torn groin injury. Not just that, he also suffered a busted eardrum.

Despite his recent injuries, Mysterio has appeared on TV in a non-wrestling capacity, kicking off the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event. However, fans shouldn't have to wait too long to see him back inside the squared circle.

The Master of the 619 is hoping to return by August this year.

In an interview with LA PLATICA, Rey Mysterio admitted that he is nearing the end of his career.

“Oh, it’s definitely really close… it’s really close. But at the same time, I’m so motivated.”

The former World Heavyweight Champion went on to reveal that his son, Dominik Mysterio, keeps him motivated every day.

“A lot of people ask me, ‘What keeps you going?’ I think once my son started wrestling, that kind of pushed me to continue. I was really getting very close to calling it quits, but that just kind of… it gave me that second wind... I know I’m still going to enjoy it when I retire, but I’m going to have to tap out at some point. I still love what I do, and I always have.” (H/T - RingsideNews)

You can check out the full interview below:

youtube-cover

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio is also dealing with an injury

Dominik Mysterio has been pulled from WWE Night of Champions due to an injury. During the latest episode of RAW, Adam Pearce informed AJ Styles that the injury bug has caught up with the Judgment Day member.

As a result, the scheduled match between the two men for the Intercontinental Championship was postponed.

Later on, Dom came out to reveal that his ribs are not 100%. Those wondering if it was a real or storyline injury, PWInsider confirmed that the injury is legitimate, but it's not severe enough to keep him out of action for too long.

Fans should expect him to get medically cleared to return to in-ring action in time for SummerSlam next month.

