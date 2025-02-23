Former World Heavyweight Champion to win WWE Elimination Chamber and sell out to The Rock? Possibility explored

The Rock made a stunning return on the February 21 edition of SmackDown at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. However, The Final Boss puzzled the fans with a seemingly confusing rhetoric, when he put forth an unusual demand to the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

He called out Rhodes and told him that he wanted his "soul" and wanted The American Nightmare to be his champion. The Final Boss gave Rhodes time till WWE Elimination Chamber for an answer. However, should he decline, a former World Heavyweight Champion could step up to be The Rock's ultimate man.

Drew McIntyre will compete in the six-man Elimination Chamber contest on March 1, and he might repeat his victory this year also. Post the win, The Scottish Warrior can sell out to The Rock, for whom he is known to have special regard in WWE.

Moreover, McIntyre recently revealed that he had asked for a special favor from The Final Boss a few days ago and that The Great One was working on it. In a conversation with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail, the 39-year-old said that The Rock had backed him since the beginning and had played a hugely positive role in his life.

"And he swore first, then I saw an opportunity. It's so hard not to swear being Scottish. So I got a little laugh, and I got to ask a little favour, and he's working on that for me," McIntyre said. [H/T: Fightful Select]

Last year, when McIntyre had signed a new deal with WWE, Rocky had sent a special gift for him which was a Claymore sword. McIntyre revealed that he didn't expect that from The People's Champion and showcased it recently during a promo.

Drew McIntyre can become The Rock's corporate champion in WWE

The former World Heavyweight Champion can pull out a shocker by pitching to become Rocky's man. After winning the Elimination Chamber, McIntyre can dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 and become The Final Boss' corporate champ.

At Elimination Chamber, even though there are chances of Jimmy Uso causing an outside intervention due to their ongoing rivalry, The Rock can come out to secure a win for The Scottish Psychopath.

Later, McIntyre and Rocky can shake hands and The Scottish Warrior can go after Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. This can also initiate The Great One's rivalry with his cousin Roman Reigns since the latter can accuse The Final Boss of favoring an outsider over his own family member.

It now remains to be seen how Cody Rhodes responds to The Final Boss' unusual demand.

