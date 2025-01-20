Former WWE Champion to become the reason for Seth Rollins' possible heel turn on RAW? Potential angle explored

Seth Rollins is set to face Drew McIntyre in a high-voltage clash tonight on Monday Night RAW. The Visionary has an opportunity to seek revenge from McIntyre for his WrestleMania XL loss. However, he also appears to be in the midst of a likely character transition. Tonight could be the night when Rollins finally unleashes his demons due to a former WWE Champion's actions.

CM Punk could be the catalyst for The Architech's heel turn on RAW. He is rumored to interfere in the match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre tonight. If it happens, it would likely infuriate both superstars, leaving them wanting revenge. As a result, The Visionary could join forces with The Scottish Warrior to destroy Punk, who happens to be their common enemy.

Both superstars could unleash havoc on the 46-year-old. Such an act would draw a lot of heat against Rollins only to prompt his heel turn in the process. Both Drew and Seth have had serious issues with CM Punk for a long time. Given their mutual disdain for Punk, it would only make sense for them to come under the same banner to take down their common foe.

The Best in the World took a dig at the upcoming match between his two bitter rivals. He shared the official poster of Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre on his Instagram story while calling it a five-star match for the Divas Championship. Therefore, there is a good chance that Punk could interfere in this blockbuster match on RAW, causing the former Shield member to snap and embrace his dark side once again.

WWE has been teasing Rollins' heel turn for quite some time now. Will the company pull the trigger tonight? It remains to be seen.

Seth Rollins to exact revenge on CM Punk at Royal Rumble?

Seth Rollins and CM Punk have been at loggerheads for quite a long time. Ever since The Best in the World made his return to the Stamford-based company, The Visionary had been waiting to get his hands on him. However, when the time came, Rollins fumbled as he failed to defeat Punk during their encounter on RAW's Netflix premiere.

Both superstars will once again find themselves competing in the same ring as they will participate in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The former Shield member vowed to destroy the WrestleMania dreams of CM Punk. Therefore, Seth Rollins could finally get his revenge on The Best in the World, by eliminating him from the 30-man bout.

This could be the perfect way for The Visionary to settle the score against Punk by crushing the latter's dream to headline WrestleMania. Such an angle would not only serve as the next chapter of this feud but would also provide Rollins a much-needed justice over The Straight Edge Superstars.

Royal Rumble is set to be an explosive event with such major stories in development. It will be interesting to see what unfolds between Rollins and Punk at the spectacle.

