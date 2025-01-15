A Seth Rollins heel turn could be coming, former WWE personality says

All Seth Rollins has today are broken promises made to the WWE Universe. CM Punk ended him in the main event of RAW's Netflix premiere.

Seth Rollins fumbled at the opportunity to humble The Best in the World. This curious decision by Triple H and his band of creatives prompted former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. to wonder whether The Architect is due for a heel turn.

Speaking on his podcast Wrestling with Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. praised the grudge match from last week but admitted that the result caught him off-guard. He claimed that as a former writer for the company, he was taught that a babyface who made bold statements the way Seth did could only go one way: a babyface win. But since Rollins lost, perhaps The Game has other plans:

"I thought he [CM Punk] should have lost that match. I thought it should have been Seth Rollins. I could already see the promo Seth was going to cut on Monday. 'You son of a b**ch! I did what I said I was going to do.' And now, all the promises that Seth made in his promos are broken promises. A babyface can't have that. At least, that's how I was taught. So, I guess, maybe they're going to turn him heel?" [From 27:54 to 28:14]

Seth Rollins will face Drew McIntyre next on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins interrupted CM Punk's opening promo on this week's RAW. Drew McIntyre followed. All three bitter rivals engaged in a war of words. Each one declared their participation in the Men's Royal Rumble on February 1st.

Interestingly, The Scottish Psychopath's decision to enter the Rumble did not have anything to do with Punk or Rollins specifically. He has become obsessed with getting back at The Bloodline, who broke his dream of winning the WWE Title on his home turf two years ago, which sparked a curse for the Scot.

Drew McIntyre wants to stop Roman Reigns, whose participation in the Rumble was declared by The Wiseman on Friday. Seth Rollins wants to stop CM Punk. As for The Best in the World, all he wants to do is main event the grandest spectacle in the wrestling industry for the first time in his career.

Following the confrontation as seen in the clip above, WWE announced a singles match between The Architect and The Scottish Psychopath for next week's RAW. The WrestleMania 40 rewind match has already created significant buzz for the upcoming episode.

