Former WWE Champion to cause major upset against Gunther after Survivor Series: WarGames 2023? Looking at the clues

Gunther will go to Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 as the reigning and defending WWE Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion. The Ring General will defend his title against former eight-time IC Champ The Miz.

The Ring General is expected to retain his title at the November 25th Premium Live Event. That said, WWE may have revealed Gunther’s next feud on RAW tonight. The Austrian had a moment with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci backstage.

He applauded Vinci for doing the work to the shock of Kaiser. The former Marcel Barthel was then confronted by Indus Sher (Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahan, and Sanga). It is possible the angle could result in Mahal going after the Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship.

The former WWE Champion can potentially upset the Ring General after Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The workman’s title has alluded to the Modern-Day Maharaja, but he might win it at the expense of the current champion.

Did WWE tease a feud between Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser on WWE RAW?

Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser have known each other for as long as they’ve been wrestling. The pair began their careers several years apart but became best of friends. They faced each other in Germany long before arriving in the UK.

As seen on RAW, the Ring General completely ignored Kaiser’s self-praise even though he was the one who defeated Tommaso Ciampa. This seems to suggest that the two tag team partners will soon enter into a feud.

WWE also teased a solo run for Kaiser several weeks ago on RAW by giving him his video package. It remains to be seen if the former Marcel Barthel will be the one to dethrone his longtime friend for the Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship.

