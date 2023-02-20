Former WWE Champion comments on the surprise booking of "miserable" Brock Lesnar

Over the past year and a half, Brock Lesnar has surprisingly been presented to the WWE Universe as a good guy or 'babyface.' The creative choice was recently questioned by Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

For the majority of his WWE career, The Beast has portrayed a stoic individual who has shown no remorse for his opponents. However, since SummerSlam 2021, Lesnar has showcased a more fun side to his personality, donning all denim and a cowboy hat to the ring.

Speaking on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic hero questioned WWE's decision to have Lesnar as a babyface considering how grumpy he is in real life.

"He has heel written all over him. There’s no babyface Brock. I don’t know how he ended up being a babyface, because this guy doesn’t like people, he doesn’t like life. He’s just miserable. But you know what? He’s actually a really good guy, I’m not gonna lie to you. But Brock is not the babyface type of guy. He’s definitely a heel." (H/T Inside The Ropes)

Despite being a fan favorite, Brock Lesnar resorted to drastic means this past Saturday at Elimination Chamber in his match against Bobby Lashley. He kicked his opponent below the belt, losing via DQ following some back-and-forth action.

Who will Brock Lesnar be facing at WrestleMania 39?

Prior to his match with Bobby Lashley, The Beast was put on notice by Bray Wyatt on SmackDown. The Eater of Worlds expressed his intentions to go after both Lesnar and Lashley.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the possibility of Bray Wyatt vs Lesnar is high, considering the former's current status in the company.

"He [Bray Wyatt] is very over, and I think they feel that he has got to be in a big match. They don't throw stuff out there and not follow up most of the time, certainly not Paul [Triple H]. My gut is that if he did that interview, I mean, it really has to lead to something. I don't know what, but that would be interesting," said Meltzer. (H/T Sportskeeda)

With Brock Lesnar out of the world title picture this year, fans are speculating about his opponent for The Show of Shows. Could he lock horns with Wyatt? Only time will tell.

