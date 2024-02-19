Former WWE champion to cost Drew McIntyre on RAW and try to replace him at Elimination Chamber? Exploring the chances

On the February 9, 2024 edition of SmackDown, Drew McIntyre faced AJ Styles in a singles match to qualify for the Elimination Chamber. While both men gave this match their best shot, it was McIntyre who prevailed in the end. This victory made him one of the five men to qualify for the Chamber match.

At Elimination Chamber, if the Scotsman wins, he will earn the right to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, before McIntyre focuses on these things, he must turn his attention to his upcoming match against Cody Rhodes on RAW.

While Drew McIntyre will look to get a win against The American Nightmare, there is a chance Sami Zayn could interfere in the match and cost McIntyre. Not only could Zayn cost The Scottish Warrior, but he could also look to injure him and replace him in the Elimination Chamber match. The reason behind it can be attributed to the history the duo shares.

This potential act by the Canadian could be the beginning of a heel turn, given the WWE Universe won't appreciate him carrying out such an act. While the angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion does something along these lines.

WWE veteran prefers SmackDown star over Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre's career in WWE has been the perfect example of hard work and perseverance. Despite being released early in his career, McIntyre worked hard, made a comeback, and became a World Champion in the promotion. This earned him the respect of his colleagues and the WWE Universe.

However, a former WWE manager recently said he prefers LA Knight over McIntyre. During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell said he liked both Knight and McIntyre. However, he added that he preferred Knight more due to his ability to hang in at different stages in his career.

"I like both those guys [Drew McIntyre and LA Knight]. I like LA Knight a little bit better because LA Knight has just hung in there, gone through TNA and NXT. But he's been in there and now he's making it count, and I'm glad for him. He's a good guy," Dutch Mantell said.

While LA Knight has become a massive name in recent times, he has yet to achieve the titles won by Drew McIntyre. In the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see what both men achieve in WWE.