WWE veteran hails LA Knight; prefers him over the Elimination Chamber favorite (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell, also widely recognized by fans as Zeb Colter, has reviewed the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of the Men's Elimination Chamber match, two of the six participants, LA Knight and Drew McIntyre, engaged in a backstage argument during this week's SmackDown. Many believe McIntyre to be one of the big favorites to win the grueling match and go on to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

During the latest installment of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell shared that he enjoyed the interaction between the two men and mentioned that he likes both Knight and McIntyre, with a slight preference for Knight. He went on to praise the Megastar, highlighting how Knight had persevered through various promotions over the years before making an impact in WWE.

"I like both those guys [Drew McIntyre and LA Knight]. I like LA Knight a little bit better because LA Knight has just hung in there, gone through TNA and NXT. But he's been in there and now he's making it count, and I'm glad for him. He's a good guy," Dutch Mantell said. [49:16 - 49:47]

Later in the show, it was officially announced that the two men would compete in a singles match during the go-home episode of SmackDown next week leading up to Elimination Chamber.

