When and where is Elimination Chamber 2023? Details on WWE's next Premium Live Event

The success of Royal Rumble has surely put WWE's upcoming premium live event, Elimination Chamber 2023, under a lot of pressure. However, it looks like the show is going to deliver as well and will continue an exciting road to WrestleMania.

Elimination Chamber 2023 will be held at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on February 18, 2023. This marks the first time the Stamford-based promotion held the aforementioned event in Canada. This is also the second time the February PLE will be held outside the United States, with last year's event transpiring in Saudi Arabia. The upcoming show is also the first major WWE event to be held in Montreal since 2009's Breaking Point.

Two matches have already been announced for the event. For the men's division, Austin Theory will be defending the United States Championship inside the iconic structure. Joining him are Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Bronson Reed, and two other superstars who are yet to be decided.

The women's division will also be in action inside the Elimination Chamber. So far, Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Kross, Liv Morgan, and Asuka have already qualified for the match, with two remaining spots still available. The eventual winner will get a chance to challenge Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 for the RAW Women's Championship.

Next week's episode of Monday Night RAW will see more qualifying matches. Montez Ford will take on Elias, while Angelo Dawkins will face Damian Priest to determine which two stars will join the chamber to challenge for Theory's US title.

A fatal four-way between Candice LeRae, Michin, Carmella, and Piper Niven will determine who will be the fifth star in the aforementioned Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Rumored matches for Elimination Chamber 2023

The 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley recently announced that she will face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, it looks like the RAW star might have other problems before the title match.

It was rumored that Edge and Beth Phoenix would join forces against Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor. However, recent reports have stated that the company is still unsure whether to go ahead with the mixed tag team match.

The main event might also feature Canada's very own Sami Zayn as he takes on Roman Reigns after the former betrayed the latter during Royal Rumble. Interestingly, it was also rumored that this match was already planned since October or November of last year.

Read more down below. Sami Zayn vs Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber has reportedly been the plan since October or early November. The feeling backstage is that the match is "so hot it doesn't matter what is on the rest of the show." Should Sami Zayn win?🤔Read more down below. Sami Zayn vs Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber has reportedly been the plan since October or early November. The feeling backstage is that the match is "so hot it doesn't matter what is on the rest of the show." Should Sami Zayn win?🤔Read more down below.👇 https://t.co/rkKCRBYpSe

Elimination Chamber 2023 will surely have a lot of expectations to fulfill after WWE's first premium live event was met with high regard. It remains to be seen which matches and superstars will be added as the show nears.

