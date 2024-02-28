Logan Paul is apparently looking to form his own stable on WWE SmackDown. The United States Champion seems to have developed an understanding with Grayon Waller and Austin Theory. The trio also happen to share the same hatred for Kevin Owens.

That being said, it appears Theory may not act as second fiddle to both Logan and Waller for much longer. The former WWE United States Champion was left to fend for himself by his tag team partner from Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

WWE dropped another tease for an imminent implosion between Theory and Waller this past Monday on WWE RAW, when the former Money in the Bank winner was seen giving the side-eye to the Aussie Icon during their interview with Cathy Kelley.

Logan Paul, Grayson Waller, and Austin Theory seem to have great chemistry but Triple H might pull the trigger on the rumored face turn for the A-Town Superstar. It remains to be seen if the association lasts till WrestleMania XL.

Austin Theory to get title shot against Logan Paul on SmackDown? Looking at the possibility

Logan Paul last defended his United States Championship at Royal Rumble 2024. The Social Media Megastar retained his title via disqualification after the referee caught Kevin Owens with the pair of brass knuckles he used on the champion.

Logan would use the same brass knuckles to knockout Randy Orton during the 2024 Men’s Elimination Chamber match, allowing Drew McIntyre to pick up the win. WWE logic suggests The Maverick and The Viper should have a major program following the angle.

However, WWE could set up a mini program between Logan and Austin Theory while Orton recovers from his Chamber wounds. Since Logan has already competed on WWE SmackDown, he might just very well defend his title against Theory on the blue brand as well.