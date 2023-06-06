Former WWE Champion expected to be back ahead of SummerSlam to set up a match - Reports

WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer has already generated a substantial amount of intrigue. With Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes III likely to take place at the show, the company is looking to stack up the SummerSlam match card.

This will be the first time WWE is hosting an event at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, since WrestleMania 23 all the way back in 2007. This year's show, scheduled for August 5th, could also see Bray Wyatt in action.

The polarizing superstar has been out of action for months. His sole televised bout since his return in October 2022 was against LA Knight at Royal Rumble in January this year. Wyatt was evidently booked to go one-on-one with The All Mighty Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 but disappeared from television – reportedly owing to a physical issue – before the match could happen.

While it remains unclear who his opponent will be for SummerSlam, Xero News has reported that WWE hopes to have Bray Wyatt back in time for a match on the show. You can check out their tweet below:

Xero News @NewsXero Wyatt Update Thread



WWE were still hopeful of having Bray Wyatt return and build for a match at SummerSlam, recent indications were that Bray is healthy and was anticipating his return to the company and in-ring action. Wyatt Update ThreadWWE were still hopeful of having Bray Wyatt return and build for a match at SummerSlam, recent indications were that Bray is healthy and was anticipating his return to the company and in-ring action.

Bray Wyatt, a former three-time world champion, has had some remarkable bouts over the course of his decade-long career. He's also had some stinkers.

However, the man formerly known as "The Fiend" is regarded as one of the best character workers in the industry. It will be interesting to see how fans would respond to The Eater of Worlds, as his status has been under scrutiny lately.

What other matches are rumored for WWE SummerSlam?

As the Money in the Bank winners will be revealed by the time SummerSlam rolls around, there may very well be a new world champion. If not, then Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will usher the WWE programming through the summer with two blockbuster title matches.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are rumored to face a new set of challengers in the form of Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus are also likely to face each other again at SummerSlam. WWE likely will not resist another encounter between the two top stars for its biggest show not called WrestleMania.

Gunther's next opponent was recently reported to be Matt Riddle. It remains to be seen whether their potential feud will warrant a title contest at SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, Austin Theory and Sheamus have sparked a rivalry on the blue brand over the United States Championship. Rhea Ripley and Asuka are definitely going to receive major bouts on the show as well.

Are you looking forward to the return of Bray Wyatt? What are your predictions for the rest of the SummerSlam match card? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes