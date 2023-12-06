Former WWE Champion to face harsh punishment for breaking rule on RAW? Exploring potential scenario

Drew McIntyre has been going off the rails on WWE TV over the past few weeks, and it seems that his actions on RAW this past week could lead to a harsh punishment.

McIntyre seemingly wants to get his hands on Jey Uso, but he has also made it clear that he wants the World Heavyweight Championship. This week on WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre attacked Sami Zayn and was then removed from the arena by General Manager Adam Pearce.

Uso went on to wrestle the main event match against Seth Rollins and came up short before he was ambushed by McIntyre, who was not supposed to have returned.

Not only has McIntyre injured Sami Zayn this week, but he put Uso through the announce table and assaulted Seth Rollins.

If Adam Pearce gives him a title match now or even a bout against Jey Uso, then he will be rewarding him for this behavior. It seems that the best punishment would be to tell him he isn't allowed to be part of The Royal Rumble match.

That would take away his ability to win a chance to challenge Rollins again and to main event WrestleMania.

Will Adam Pearce be able to stop Drew McIntyre from entering the WWE Royal Rumble?

Adam Pearce has shown many times over the past year that he lacks the control that is needed for his position of power in WWE.

Pearce has also been assaulted by stars in the past, as it's proved that they don't respect his authority, and Chelsea Green calls him out online often. Drew McIntyre would likely accept the fact that he can't enter the Rumble before attacking someone and entering anyway.

This would lead to an interesting scenario for both men since Drew appears to be heading towards something special on WWE TV.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will be punished for his actions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

