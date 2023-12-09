Former WWE champion to finally return after 134 days at major event? Exploring the possibility

NXT Deadline is just a few hours away, and the card has been stacked with many interesting matches. The premium live event is expected to have many jaw-dropping moments and surprises.

The spectacular show could see the return of a former WWE champion after 134 days. The name in question is none other than NXT's rising star, Cora Jade, who has been away from television since July 25, 2023.

While NXT Deadline might see the culmination of many rivalries, it could also herald new storylines. Therefore, there's a good possibility that Jade could finally return to the brand and initiate a fresh feud on the roster.

The recent reports seem to indicate the same. Recently, Cora Jade was spotted in Orlando, Florida, with the rest of the NXT roster as they were preparing to travel to Bridgeport, CT.

The 22-year-old last wrestled against Dana Brooke in a Kendo Stick match, and since then, fans have been longing to see her on television. It appears that their wait will finally be over tonight.

The recent episode of NXT also dropped a potential spoiler. There was a QR code on the podium, which led to a page with graphics of NXT Deadline.

Expand Tweet

Along with it, there was a voice resembling Cora Jade, which said, "See you at Deadline." Therefore, there's a good possibility that Jade will finally make her much-anticipated return to the premium live event tonight.

NXT Deadline Preview and Matchcard

Axiom will take on Nathan Frazer in a match on the kickoff show at NXT Deadline. Moreover, Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee will battle for the North American Championship tonight on the show.

NXT has also advertised two incredible steel cage matches for the spectacular event. Roxanne Perez and Kianna James will look to put an end to their rivalry inside the barbaric structure.

On the other hand, Carmelo Hayes is set to take on Lexis King in another steel cage match. The Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenge will also determine a winner at the premium live event tonight.

Trick Williams, Dijak, Josh Briggs, Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate will be the participants in the men's match. On the other hand, Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, Blair Davenport, Kelani Jordan, and Fallon Henley will compete in the women's match.

One of the major matches of the show will be for the NXT Championship. Baron Corbin will battle Ilja Dragunov in a steller match, as their rivalry has kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Expand Tweet

Who is walking out of NXT Deadline showered in glory? Sound off in the comments below.