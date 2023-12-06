[Potential Spoiler] WWE planning massive return after 134 days for upcoming show

A latest report has shed some light on WWE's potential plan for a massive return after 134 days for the upcoming NXT Deadline scheduled for December 9, 2023. The star in question is Cora Jade.

Jade was last seen on WWE television when she locked horns with Dana Brooke on the July 25, 2023, episode of the developmental brand. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion was visibly frustrated after losing the bout and stormed out of the locker room.

According to the latest report by PWInsider, there were talks about a return for Cora Jade during the latest NXT tapings. The star might show up at the Deadline on Saturday.

A fan recently discovered that WWE might have teased Jade's return. They mentioned that the QR code on the podium led to a page where the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion can be heard saying, "See you at Deadline."

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez talked about her desire to headline WrestleMania against Cora Jade

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Roxanne Perez said she would love to wrestle Cora Jade for years and expressed her desire to headline WrestleMania alongside Jade.

"I would love to wrestle Cora Jade for years and years. One day, I truly feel we are going to be headlining WrestleMania. So, yeah, we are the future, and this is why everybody should be watching NXT because we are the stars of tomorrow," said Roxanne Perez.

WWE fans believe the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative at NXT, Shawn Michaels, has done a fantastic job till now to attract a wider audience for the white and gold brand. It remains to be seen what The Heartbreak Kid has in store for Deadline this weekend.

