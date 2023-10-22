Former WWE Champion to join the Judgment Day at Crown Jewel and kick out Damian Priest from the group? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day featuring Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest, has become the most dominant force on RAW.

All four members of the group hold gold. However, the group lacks a World Champion in their midst. That could change if they help Drew McIntyre beat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title at Crown Jewel.

The Scottish Warrior has been showing a new side lately. He no longer focuses on appeasing the other superstar and has admittedly become more selfish. The former WWE Champion is set to face Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel for the World Championship.

Interstingly, McIntyre chose not to interfere when Damian Priest attacked Rollins a few weeks back on RAW. However, he intervened when he realized that Priest was attempting to cash in his MITB briefcase. While The Punisher was livid, Rhea Ripley stopped him from attacking McIntyre later in the night. Ripley and McIntyre were then spotted talking to each other backstage.

The two could have been talking about The Judgment Day helping McIntyre defeat Rollins at Crown Jewel if he agreed to become part of the group. However, The Scottish Warrior's addition to the faction could lead to tensions, and the MITB holder, Damian Priest, might be expelled for opposing the move.

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins questioned Drew McIntyre over his involvement with The Judgment Day

Last week on RAW, an observant eye caught Drew McIntyre engaged in a hushed conversation with Rhea Ripley behind the scenes, hinting at the potential for significant developments. When questioned about their rendezvous by Seth Rollins, McIntyre denied a proper response.

Seth Rollins even questioned the nature of Drew McIntyre's encounter with Rhea Ripley, to which the Scotsman clarified that she had initiated the meeting rather than him seeking her out. He refrained from divulging the purpose of his interaction with Judgment Day's 'leader.' However, he did hint at bringing back 'Broken Dreams' as his theme song, which is another hint at a potential heel turn.