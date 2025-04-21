Former WWE champion to make a major announcement on RAW after losing at WrestleMania 41?

WrestleMania 41 weekend was full of surprises and the WWE Universe is left yearning for tonight's episode of WWE RAW to understand the aftermath of The Show of Shows. One of the segments that fans are waiting for is The Judgment Day's fall-out.
Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor were both in the Fatal Four-Way for the Intercontinental Championship. However, 'Dirty Dom' pinned Finn Balor to become the new champion, that too when The Prince already had held down Bron Breakker for two counts. Mysterio truly proved it was 'each man for himself' in the ring!
It so happens that 'The Dog' was dominating the Fatal Four-Way from the beginning. It was Balor who was finally able to take him down, but Dirty Dom walked away with the victory. On WWE RAW, Bron Breakker can invoke the rematch clause against The Judgment Day member, especially since the new champion did not pin Breakker.
The former Intercontinental Champion can demand a singles match against Dominik Mysterio on tonight's show itself. There's a high chance Mysterio will not be able to match-up to Breakker's bone-crushing strength in a singles match, leading to the end of Dirty Dom's championship reign within a day.
There's only one heel turn fans are talking about after WrestleMania 41
Dirty Dom betraying Finn Balor at WrestleMania 41 was expected. The WWE Universe had predicted a fall-out within the two from the day The Prince started acting like a leader for the stable.
However, the heel move that fans cannot stop talking about is what Paul Heyman did! On Night 1's main event, Heyman was supposed to be in CM Punk's corner, but he was actually working with someone else throughout, and it was Seth Rollins.
Heyman handed a steel chair to Punk at WrestleMania 41, but hit him with a Low Blow right before the Second City Saint could hit Reigns. Following that, the Hall of Famer handed the steel chair to The OTC, directing him to hit The Visionary with it. Again, right before he could hit Rollins with the chair, The Wiseman hit his Tribal Chief with a Low Blow. Finally, it was The Drip God who was handed the steel chair, with which he demolished the former Shield member.
Paul Heyman's betrayal was unexpected, and it finished The OG Bloodline for good. Fans can expect WWE to follow-up with a feud between Rollins and Reigns to give The OTC the chance to avenge himself against two of his biggest betrayals!
