Cody Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. However, WWE SummerSlam 2024 might be where his fairytale story ends.

At WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland, The American Nightmare and AJ Styles battled in a brutal "I Quit" Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. After a hard-fought, ferocious battle, Rhodes successfully retained his title, however, his struggle didn't end there.

After the match, Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline attacked their long-term rival to rekindle the feud. Let's look at a few reasons why the former WWE NXT North American Champion must become the new world champion at SummerSlam later this year.

The Redemption

Solo Sikoa has become the acting Tribal Chief after Roman Reigns lost his title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. However, a portion of the fan base still hasn't accepted him as a major threat.

The acting Tribal Chief then brought in Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, who somewhat shared his spotlight, reducing his effect to an extent. To solidify him as the true leader of the faction, the company may book him to beat Cody Rhodes on a big stage like WWE SummerSlam.

Just imagining Roman Reigns returning as soon as Solo becomes the champion would send thrill waves through the fans.

The Unpredictability

Most fans have placed their bets on Cody Rhodes in a championship defense since he ended Roman Reigns' monumental 1,316-day title reign. While the fact he defeated the strongest champion in the modern era was already enough to predict he would have a long reign, even The Rock teased a feud for the title in the future.

So, it may be safe to say Cody wouldn't lose the title until The Final Boss returns to continue the story. However, The Rock only teased to become the undisputed WWE Champion, which he could win from anyone else.

Solo Sikoa becoming the new champion would be like Jinder Mahal's WWE Championship win in 2018 and will be the perfect shock factor for SummerSlam later this year.

Cody Rhodes' incomplete story continues at WWE SummerSlam

While Sikoa becoming the new Undisputed WWE Champion could be pivotal from The Rock and Cody Rhodes' incomplete rivalry point of view, there could be a way to continue both stories.

As The Rock has already made clear, he keeps family as the top priority. There is a strong possibility of him interfering, possibly just through entrance music, to distract The American Nightmare, ensuring The Enforcer becomes the new champion.

Roman Reigns could then return and feud with Solo Sikoa while The Rock continues his story against Cody. Both stories could then merge when The Great One battles the original Tribal Chief at WWE WrestleMania 41.