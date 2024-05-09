Former WWE Champion must make LA Knight his new victim on his SmackDown return after 371 days

LA Knight will compete against Santos Escobar on the upcoming edition of SmackDown in one of the first-round qualifier matches for the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. However, a former WWE Champion needs to ruin The Megastar's big moment and make him his new victim.

The name in question is Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style will make his SmackDown return for the first time in a year on Friday, as he was drafted to the blue brand during the 2024 Draft. The former United States Champion's last televised bout on the brand took place on May 5, 2023. Therefore, he must make Knight his first target on his SmackDown return after 371 days.

There are several reasons why Nakamura must attack The Defiant One this week and make him his first victim on the blue brand.

To accentuate his SmackDown homecoming

Shinsuke Nakamura's career saw tremendous success on SmackDown as he was one of the top stars on the show. However, his career arguably went downhill during his recent tenure on Monday Night RAW.

Therefore, the Japanese superstar must make LA Knight his new victim upon his first appearance on the blue brand to accentuate his SmackDown homecoming. A blockbuster comeback will rejuvenate his character and put him back in the spotlight.

Knight is among the biggest fan favorites on the Friday night program. Hence, Nakamura's potential attack on him to cost him his King of the Ring qualifying match will undoubtedly garner an unfathomable reaction.

To herald a blockbuster feud with LA Knight

One of the reasons why Shinsuke Nakamura must make The Defiant One his first target upon his return to SmackDown is to pave the way for an incredible rivalry. Now that the WWE Draft is over, the company needs to have fresh feuds and storylines.

Hence, Nakamura vs. Knight could be one of the rivalries that could transcend the heights of pro wrestling and give rise to some ineffable things. Not only will it be a fresh beginning for both, but it will also put them in the spotlight.

Therefore, WWE must sow the seeds of the potential feud this week on SmackDown during LA Knight's King of the Ring qualifier match against Santos Escobar.

To elevate LA Knight with his star power

Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the most decorated stars in pro wrestling and has boosted the careers of many talents on the main roster. Throughout his time on RAW, the WWE veteran elevated numerous top names like Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and others.

Therefore, the former WWE Champion must continue the same upon his return to SmackDown. He must make LA Knight his first victim on the blue brand to elevate the latter. Feuding with a renowned veteran like Shinsuke Nakamura will tremendously benefit The Megastar.

Their potential storyline could deliver some astounding moments on Friday Night SmackDown. It could also prepare LA Knight for the main event scene and provide him with much-needed momentum before being elevated to the title picture once again.

