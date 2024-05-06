Former WWE Champion needs to help Finn Balor win his King of the Ring match on RAW after teasing an appearance

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor will be taking on Drew McIntyre on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. This match is a part of the first round of the King of the Ring Tournament, whose winner will be crowned in Saudi Arabia in the King and Queen of the Ring Show. While the winner isn't guaranteed a title shot, winning the tournament is a huge achievement in itself, and allows a superstar to rise through the ranks.

Currently, Drew McIntyre isn't having the best time in WWE. He won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 but lost it five minutes later to Damian Priest who cashed in the Money in the Bank contract. Well, CM Punk did have a role to play in it after he attacked McIntyre. Next, the Second City Saint held onto McIntyre's leg distracted him during the #1 Contenders Match for WWE Backlash 2024, and enabled Jey Uso to secure the victory.

The Scottish Warrior definitely needs the victory to secure his place at the top of the ladder while also engaging in a feud against CM Punk.

CM Punk is still in Connecticut and can make an appearance on WWE RAW

The Second City Saint was accidentally trapped in the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut after wrapping up the kickoff pre-show. He posted about being unable to leave and missing his flight.

Considering tonight's WWE RAW is in Hartford, Connecticut, Punk can make an appearance on the show. To add fire to the fuel, the former WWE Champion can help Finn Balor win against Drew McIntyre. The constant messing around with McIntyre's matches will make Punk vs. McIntyre an absolute thriller of a rivalry once Punk is medically cleared.

Finn Balor needs a victory after Backlash 2024

While CM Punk's intention for the interference will be to humiliate Drew McIntyre, it will also be a blessing in disguise for The Judgment Day member. Balor definitely needs to win the match after what happened at Backlash 2024.

Damian Priest retained the World Heavyweight Title against Jey Uso, but JD McDonagh and Finn Balor did interfere despite The Archer of Infamy asking them not to. Once the match was over, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh were beating up Jey Uso in the ring when Priest shoved both of them aside and demanded they stop.

Given that The Judgment Day doesn't quite have a leader but Priest is acting like one, Finn Balor needs to win the match to prove that he too can rise to the top and isn't any less of a superstar than The Archer of Infamy.

WWE needs to keep the McIntyre vs. Punk hype alive until the latter is cleared

CM Punk tore his triceps during Royal Rumble and is yet to be cleared for in-ring action. However, fans are expecting a feud between Punk and McIntyre, but the hype will die out if there aren't glimpses of what fans can expect.

Until Punk is medically cleared, it's important for WWE to ensure Punk plays a major role in whatever McIntyre has going on for himself. The best way to do that is by running interference during crucial matches.