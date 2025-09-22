Former WWE Champion to quit the company after what happened to him at Wrestlepalooza? Possibility explored

  • home icon
By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 22, 2025 07:07 GMT
WWE Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event is officially in the books as a historic start to ESPN's streaming deal with the Stamford-based promotion. Interestingly, a former champion might quit the company after what happened to him at the event.

The former champion is Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior has been one of the most giving superstars in recent years, yet he still hasn't received the recognition he deserves, making him one of the most underrated heels on the roster.

The Scottish Warrior lost to Cody Rhodes in an Undisputed Title match at Wrestlepalooza despite being a perfect heel. Some fans also hoped that he would win. After his loss, McIntyre subtly broke character and took shots at WWE for making him lose important bouts and for always rebuilding his character.

The star's frustration appeared legitimate to many. In a shocking twist, Drew McIntyre might leave the company in kayfabe until Crown Jewel 2025. Meanwhile, this would allow Cody Rhodes to build his champion vs. champion match against Seth Rollins. Therefore, Drew could return after Crown Jewel and pick up the rivalry with The American Nightmare.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Cody Rhodes could create history at WWE Crown Jewel

The next PLE that World Wrestling Entertainment will host is Crown Jewel 2025, which will be held in Perth, Australia, at the RAC Arena next month.

The American Nightmare is set to face the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, in a champion vs. champion match for the Crown Jewel Title. This will be the second installment in the series.

Cody Rhodes will have a perfect chance to create history as he was the first Crown Jewel Champion, defeating Gunther last year, and this year, he could cement his legacy by winning the title for a second time in a row.

