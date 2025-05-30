Former WWE champion to quit following another loss on RAW? Exploring the possibility

WWE RAW has been home to some of the biggest stars in the wrestling industry, but some may not be happy with the credibility they have received. One such star could be former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, who competed in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match last week against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.

After coming very close to pinning The Visionary, Zayn was pulled out by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, which allowed Rollins to capitalize and secure the victory, qualifying for the MITB Ladder Match. This marked another loss for the former Bloodline member on the red brand, and things might turn around now.

Before Sami Zayn stood against Seth Rollins and his group, Seth and Paul Heyman gave him a massive opportunity to move to WWE SmackDown. Not only this, but the opportunity was accompanied by a World title match right when he moved to the blue brand, without any other conditions.

While Zayn disagreed about moving to the Friday Night Show, Karrion Kross played some mind games with the star on RAW this week, which could be a game changer. After the backstage chat Zayn had with Kross and the massive loss he had on RAW, he might quit the red brand.

The star may once again get a deal with The Visionary for walking out from the Monday Night Show and join WWE SmackDown to immediately get a World title opportunity. This could make headlines and potentially hint at a heel turn for Zayn for the first time in years. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the star next.

Who will team up with CM Punk if Sami Zayn quits WWE RAW?

While Sami Zayn has stood side by side with CM Punk lately against Seth Rollins and his group, the star potentially quitting the red brand could change the landscape once and for all. With Zayn out of the picture, Punk would need more hands to take on Rollins and his faction.

This is the moment Roman Reigns could return and repay Punk for his favor from WarGames. Although Reigns and Punk would still be outnumbered, the OTC could add Jimmy Uso to his side, and the trio could finally take on Rollins and his faction in a massive match at a stage like WWE SummerSlam.

This could be the perfect way for the company to stir up the storyline and add massive excitement with Reigns’ return. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned next.

