Former WWE Champion reacts to John Cena and Bray Wyatt's nWo moment at WrestleMania 36

The match between Cena and Wyatt had several interesting moments.

The nWo segment was a clear reference to Eric Bischoff.

John Cena's heel turn? (Pic Source: WWE)

The Firefly Fun House match was bizarre, exciting, and completely bonkers at times. John Cena seemed to be going through various incarnations of his history in a match that was quite an actual contest.

The match featured references to Hulk Hogan and Macho Man and even another divergence into nWo territory. Bray Wyatt played a version of Eric Bischoff while John Cena was possibly Hollywood Hogan.

It's fair that the "match'' was entertaining but had a mixed reaction amongst the fans. But not all seemed turned off by it. Kevin Nash appeared to enjoy the segment and even more, seeing both Wyatt and Cena in nWo colors. He recorded his reactions on Twitter.

Thank you @WWENetwork @JohnCena and @WWEBrayWyatt for the NWO love tonight. Made a 60 year old man smile. If we had those two gentlemen wearing the colors I might be heading back to the ring in some capacity. Sorry but this is 4 real and 4 life. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) April 6, 2020

It's also interesting that the match decided to feature John Cena in a nWo shirt, for a moment. In a way, it was a form of 'fan' service who longed for turning John Cena heel. Some of the references were so inside baseball to analyze some of the scenes in this 'cinematic presentation.'

It'll be interesting to see if there is another match like it going forward in WWE. Will there be another match in the future between Cena and The Fiend? Only time will tell.