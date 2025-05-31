Former WWE champion to replace AJ Styles in the Money in the Bank qualifiers on RAW? Exploring the possibility 

AJ Styles is set to compete in a Money in the Bank qualifier match next week on RAW. He will face CM Punk and El Grande Americano in a Triple Threat contest to determine the final spot in the Men's MITB Ladder Match. However, things may not go as planned for Styles, as a former NXT Champion might attack him before the match to take his spot.

Karrion Kross could ambush The Phenomenal One from behind next week on RAW. The Doomwalker was involved in a short-term feud with the former WWE Champion before WrestleMania. However, keeping everything aside, Kross even tried to help AJ Styles during his match with Logan Paul in Las Vegas. But the veteran refused to take any help and punched the 39-year-old instead.

It was a disrespectful moment for Karrion Kross, and next week, he might take his revenge by costing the WWE legend his big opportunity. During the show, The Doom Walker could unleash a sneak attack on AJ Styles backstage, potentially causing the latter an injury (in storyline). It could be serious enough to rule the 47-year-old out of the qualifying match.

WWE could then replace Kross with Styles in the Triple Threat bout on the show. Such an angle would give the former NXT Champion an opportunity that he has long lauded on Monday Night RAW. Besides, it could push Karrion Kross into the spotlight as he would get to compete against CM Punk and El Grande Americano on RAW.

Moreover, it could provide a good continuation to AJ Styles and Karrion Kross' story after an abrupt climax at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. However, the angle is entirely speculation as of now.

AJ Styles to face Karrion Kross at Night of Champions?

Karrion Kross might take AJ Styles' position in the Money in the Bank Qualifying Match next week on RAW. But if that happens, it could awaken a ruthless side of The Phenomenal One in the coming weeks. After potentially being away for a while, he could then return and go right after The Doom Walker.

WWE could pit Styles against Kross in a clash at Night of Champions. The former NXT Champion has been following The Phenomenal One's trail since he made his return on RAW earlier this year. While the two have clashed before, they still need a solid showdown to cap off their rivalry.

In that case, Night of Champions could be an ideal stage for a potential clash between the two stars. The shows in Saudi Arabia are known for featuring big names, and AJ Styles' involvement would add grandeur to the show. Besides, Karrion Kross will get his much-awaited spotlight in WWE.

A match between the two would be a sight to behold. However, this is nothing but speculation as of now. That said, it is going to be interesting to see whether Triple H has plans to start a feud between Kross and Styles on RAW.

