Former WWE champion to return after 105 months as Charlotte Flair's replacement on SmackDown? Chances of it happening

On December 8, 2023, Charlotte Flair wrestled in a singles match against Asuka on SmackDown. This episode was special as it was the Tribute to the Troops edition of the blue brand. However, the night did not end well for Charlotte, and the event was a forgettable one.

While Charlotte Flair lost the match to Asuka, she also suffered a major injury that will keep her out for a long time. Naturally, Charlotte's injury is bad news for the promotion as they might have had big plans for The Queen. However, now that the former Women's Champion is out of action, fans have been wondering if she will be replaced by a former star.

The former WWE Superstar in question is AJ Lee. A prominent superstar back in the day, Lee last wrestled on WWE programming in 2015. Since then, she has not had a single wrestling match. However, now that her husband, CM Punk, is back, many believe Lee could also make her return to the Stamford-based promotion.

While there is a possibility of AJ Lee appearing in WWE, the chances of her replacing Charlotte Flair are bleak. The reason behind this can be attributed to Lee being inactive as a wrestler. Also, if she returns to the Stamford-based promotion, she will most likely be on RAW due to CM Punk.

Another factor why she might appear on the red brand is because RAW was the brand she was last associated with in WWE. It will be interesting to see if AJ Lee makes her return anytime soon.

Wrestling veteran says Charlotte Flair deserves a pay raise

For the last few years, Charlotte Flair is a name that has been synonymous with success in WWE. A 14-time World Champion, Flair has been one of the most successful wrestlers in recent times. The Queen's success inside the ring has recently earned her a seven-figure contract with WWE.

Apart from the new contract, Charlotte has also received her own private tour bus. Reacting to the same, wrestling veteran Bill Apter said that Charlotte deserves all the perks she is getting. During an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter said:

"She [Charlotte Flair] deserves everything she gets. When people ask me the number one female athlete in WWE, it's her. Period, the end."

Check out the video below:

As of now, Charlotte is a 14-time World Champion. When she comes back from injury, it will be interesting to see if she can break her father, Ric Flair's record of 16 World Championships. Given time is on her side, there is a huge possibility that Charlotte might surpass Ric.