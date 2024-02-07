One of the biggest superstars of The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio, could be replaced by a former WWE champion shortly.

The superstar in question is none other than former WWE star Buddy Matthews (Fka Buddy Murphy). For fans unaware, a recent report has revealed that Matthews could return to the Stamford-based company as soon as his AEW contract expires.

The 35-year-old star had a decent run in WWE before his exit in 2021. Apart from winning the RAW Tag Team Championship with Seth Rollins, Buddy has also held the WWE Cruiserweight Title. The former WWE star is currently a vital cog in The House of Black faction in AEW. However, there are murmurs of the 35-year-old jumping ship back to WWE.

If that does happen, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion could return to the Stamford-based promotion after over three years and replace Dominik Mysterio in The Judgment Day.

"Dirty" Dom has not been on the same page with Rhea Ripley recently. Hence, Mami could turn on Dominik before having her real-life partner, Buddy, replace him in The Judgment Day. This potential angle would then turn fans sympathetic towards "Dirty" Dom, establishing him as a babyface.

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley explains how she balances her real-life relationship with on-screen bond

As fans must be aware, Rhea Ripley is currently engaged to Buddy Matthews. However, The Judgment Day member is currently paired with Dominik Mysterio on WWE TV.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Mami explained how she manages her real-life relationship with the reel-life pairing. Rhea Ripley said:

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me it's sort of like a switch and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works."

