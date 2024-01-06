Former WWE champion to return after 39 months and replace Kevin Owens against Logan Paul at Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring possible twist

After becoming the #1 contender for the United States Championship on WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens will battle Logan Paul at Royal Rumble 2024. Could a returning star ruin his plans?

On the New Year's Revolution episode of SmackDown, Kevin Owens battled Santos Escobar in the tournament finals to become the #1 contender for Logan Paul's United States Championship. After securing the victory, he will be getting engaged in a feud with The Maverick over the coveted title of the blue brand.

In a big-time twist set up by the promotion, Owens could be replaced by a potentially returning star, Andrade. The former NXT Champion last competed for the company in October 2020 and was a prominent name in All Elite Wrestling. After wrestling his final match for Tony Khan's company, he sent a farewell message to his companions in AEW and could likely join WWE soon.

The Prizefighter's adversaries, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, may assault and injure him on the SmackDown before the Rumble, leading to Logan Paul hosting an open challenge at the premium live event. Andrade could answer the challenge, and the two could deliver an unforgettable bout for the fans.

"El Idolo" could win the title or come short too. Kevin Owens could then return soon and feud with Logan or Andrade at Elimination Chamber or perhaps WrestleMania 40. This scenario is not confirmed and is just a speculation. If such a twist happens, it will thrill the viewers for sure.

WWE veteran has words of appreciation for Kevin Owens, Santos Escobar, and Logan Paul

The finals of the United States Championship #1 contenders tournament was a highly anticipated battle, and it lived up to the expectations. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell showed appreciation for the competitors and Logan Paul's after-match interaction on the latest episode of Smack Talk.

"Oh, it was a good match. And they didn't drag out the finish. Bam, let's go. They told the story. Now they have a reason to book the match. I liked it. So, it did it's job."

This is just the start of the rivalry. In the coming weeks, we will see several verbal and physical interactions between Kevin Owens and Logan Paul.

