Former WWE champion to return after 621 days and surprisingly dethrone IYO SKY at Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the chances

Royal Rumble 2024 is scheduled for January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field. The match card for the event had begun taking shape in 2023 itself, but as the premium live event comes closer, speculations are surfacing about the champions' fates.

So far, the company has confirmed two title matches for the event. Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles. Logan Paul will face Kevin Owens with the United States Championship on the line.

Recently, rumors claimed that former WWE Superstar Trinity, aka Naomi, could possibly make her return to the company following the end of her TNA contract. If that works, she can be the returning superstar who faces IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at Royal Rumble 2024 to mark her return.

However, she needs to be wary of the Damage CTRL, especially since tension looms between Bayley and IYO SKY.

Even if Naomi doesn't have a title match at the Royal Rumble, she can definitely make her return at the Women's Royal Rumble match. If she wins, she can challenge any champion at WrestleMania.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion may need to go through Bayley before being able to challenge SKY, but The Leader of Damage CTRL can become IYO Sky's foe by the time The Show of Shows comes around.

Roman Reigns' interference can cost him at Royal Rumble 2024

Nick Aldis had booked a Triple Threat match for New Year's Revolution between AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight to decide The Tribal Chief's opponent at Royal Rumble 2024.

However, during the match, The Bloodline interfered, and the bout ended in no contest. Nick Aldis then informed Paul Heyman that Reigns would defend his Undisputed Championship in a Fatal Four-Way at Royal Rumble, which would increase the chances of The Tribal Chief losing the title.

Reigns will have only a 25% chance of retaining his title in a Fatal Four-Way match at Royal Rumble. Orton, Knight, and Styles don't need to pin Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

