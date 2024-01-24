Former WWE champion to return after 725 days in the 2024 Royal Rumble Match? Exploring the possibility

We are less than a week from the next marquee Premium Live Event of WWE Royal Rumble 2024. The PLE is already filled with stacked matches and megastars like Randy Orton, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes etc.

The event card will also include this year's traditional Men's and Women's Rumble matches, which have generated substantial buzz among fans. This is mainly due to the potential surprise returns and unexpected comebacks on the event. Amid this, Alicia Fox seeming hint at her comeback for Royal Rumble 2024 after 725 days.

For those unaware, Fox made her last appearance in the Stamford-based promotion at Royal Rumble 2022. She made a surprise entrance in the Women's traditional match. However, the former WWE star was eliminated by Nikki Bella after six minutes.

The belief that Alicia Fox will return at this year's Women's Rumble match stems after her recent tweet where she replied to a fan tweet about who might come back in the Women's Rumble match this year.

This led to the assumption that Alicia might be trying to engage herself in the conversation for the over-the-top-rope surprise returns by naming someone else.

However, this is not the first time when the 37-year-old star has teased her comeback. A few weeks back, during a live fan session, Fox alluded that she might return at Royal Rumble if WWE makes her call for a return.

It will be interesting to see how things will unfold at the upcoming marquee live event and whether Fox will make her another appearance on the show.

More entrants announced for Royal Rumble 2024

In the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, the company has confirmed more entrants for their traditional Rumble match. Already, names like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre have been announced for the battle royal. Adding more to the excitement, Damian Priest and Kofi Kingston have declared their official entrant for this event.

Additionally, all three male members of the Alpha Academy are also set to enter this marquee match, as declared through WWE's official YouTube channel.

Many fans marked this year's Rumble show as different from the past few years due to less announcement of the confirmed entrant, as it increases the likelihood of more surprise returns during the PLE.

It will be interesting to witness how things unfold at Royal Rumble 2024 and who emerges victorious in the traditional matches.

