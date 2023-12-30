Has former WWE veteran deliberately spoiled her Royal Rumble return? Looking at the tease

WWE's next premium live event is Royal Rumble 2024, a highly anticipated show scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

As of now, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have announced their entries into the men's traditional Rumble match, while Nia Jax and Bayley are set for the women's edition. Fans eagerly await the Royal Rumble every year for its potential twists, turns, and surprise comebacks.

As we journey towards Royal Rumble 2024, Alicia Fox has recently hinted at a possible comeback in the Stamford-based promotion. The speculation arises from a recent live session on her official social media.

In response to a fan's question about her interest in returning to WWE, Alicia Fox confirmed that she would be open to another stint in the Stamford-based promotion. While she expressed uncertainty, she mentioned that she might seize the opportunity if it arises.

This hint suggests that if WWE approaches her for a surprise appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble match, Alicia Fox would not hesitate to make a return to WWE. At Royal Rumble 2022, Fox made a surprise entrance in the Women's traditional match but was eliminated by Nikki Bella after surviving for around six minutes.

It will be intriguing to see the potential surprises WWE has in store for fans at its next premium live event and whether Alicia Fox will once again make her return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Who will challenge Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024?

In addition to the traditional matches, the next PLE will also feature another title defense from Roman Reigns. However, the opponent for The Tribal Chief is yet to be finalized as the winner of the triple threat match at New Year's Revolution SmackDown will earn the opportunity to face the leader of the Bloodline in a title bout.

Nick Aldis announced this triple threat match involving Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight on the previous pre-taped edition of SmackDown. The victor of this match will secure a title shot against the champion.

Even before this announcement, the Viper had previously challenged Reigns upon his arrival, but the challenge was declined. Reigns stated that Randy Orton hadn't earned the title shot. Consequently, New Year's Revolution appears to be a perfect opportunity for the 14-time World Champion to solidify his match against Roman Reigns at the upcoming show.

For those unaware, New Year's Revolution is a special edition of the blue brand, set to take place on January 5, 2024, and is marked as the first episode of SmackDown in 2024.