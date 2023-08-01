Former WWE Champion to return and become the leader of The Judgment Day after brutalizing Finn Balor at SummerSlam? Analyzing the possibility

The Judgment Day has been going strong despite some minor issues within the faction, especially between Finn Balor and Damian Priest. While things seem to be pleasant for now, the belief is that the faction is on the verge of implosion soon. What better way to have a major change in the faction at SummerSlam if Bray Wyatt returns and overthrows Balor as the leader of the group?

Some reports suggested that the former WWE Champion is slated to make his return to WWE at SummerSlam this year. It was also said that he would likely attack someone and begin a feud at the show. Wyatt's last match in the company was against LA Knight at Royal Rumble.

The Judgment Day has been taking over the company and is being seen as a successor to The Bloodline. Much like The Bloodline, the story will get better if new elements are added to it. Bray Wyatt returning at SummerSlam and brutally attacking Finn Balor after his match for the World Championship against Seth Rollins would add another layer to the storyline.

Could Bray Wyatt help add supernatural elements to The Judgment Day after replacing Finn Balor?

It had been reported that WWE's original plan for The Judgment Day was to make it a supernatural group. This was the reason that WWE Hall of Famer Edge wanted to distance himself from the faction and was kicked out when Finn Balor took over. With the return of Bray Wyatt, we could finally get to see more supernatural elements being associated with the group.

The Judgment Day's already formidable members, Rhea Ripley, Dirty Dom, and Damian Priest, could embrace the darkness, adopting Wyatt's sinister tactics and uncanny abilities. Together, they could turn darker as a faction, channeling malevolent energies in their quest for dominance. Bray Wyatt's presence would elevate the faction to new heights, making them an unparalleled force on RAW.

It could also lead to Balor turning face and forming a new group to take on Wyatt's new sinister Judgment Day. The fans could finally get to see a match between The Demon and The Fiend.

