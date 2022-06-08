Edge reportedly opposed to WWE's creative direction with Judgment Day

Hall of Famer Edge was reportedly unhappy with the route that the WWE creative team wanted his former faction Judgment Day to take.

On this week's edition of RAW, former Universal Champion Finn Balor took the wrestling world by storm when he was unveiled as the fourth member of Judgment Day. But it did not end there as Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Balor turned on the Rated R Superstar and kicked him out of the faction.

A recent report from Fightful Select has now disclosed that the WWE creative team wanted the faction to have a 'supernatural' vibe which the Hall of Famer was not a fan of.

The report also went on to state that Edge has been turned babyface due to Cody Rhodes' injury resulting in him being out of action for at least six months. Prior to the show, there were rumors that a huge transformation was to take place with Balor and Edge, while the former was slated to join the faction. However, there was no word on the Hall of Famer being kicked out of the group.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



Full story, and more on the switch for subscribers of WWE had mentioned wanting Judgment Day to be a "supernatural" group ahead of the shakeup in personnel, Fightful Select has learned.Full story, and more on the switch for subscribers of FightfulSelect.com WWE had mentioned wanting Judgment Day to be a "supernatural" group ahead of the shakeup in personnel, Fightful Select has learned.Full story, and more on the switch for subscribers of FightfulSelect.com. https://t.co/qth7DuFm1c

Finn Balor and Judgment Day broke silence on Twitter after the assault on Edge

The former Universal Champion is now the leader of the dark faction. After the attack, a gleaming Balor, Ripley, and Priest stood in the middle of the ring as WWE officials made their way to check on the Rated R Superstar.

After the show, the new leader of Judgment Day took to Twitter to break his silence on the incident that shocked fans worldwide.

"Who's smiling now?" Balor wrote.

Fellow members Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest also shared their responses on social media. While Balor's former tag team partner AJ Styles was seemingly injured during their match at Hell in a Cell, we may witness Balor's alliance with Judgment Day growing stronger.

With The Rated R Superstar kicked out of the faction he helped build, it remains to be seen what is in store for him in the near future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far