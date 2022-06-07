Rhea Ripley breaks silence after Judgment Day betrays Edge and recruits former Universal Champion

In the aftermath of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley broke her silence after the betrayal of Judgment Day leader Edge.

After a tremendous win at Hell in a Cell against Liv Morgan, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor, The Judgment Day shocked the pro wrestling world by introducing The Prince as their newest leader. Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor then viciously assaulted Edge, putting him in a crossface with a steel chair part.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley sent out a strong message seemingly directed towards Edge. She wrote:

"When Demons arise Eradication and punishment will unfold. Chaos cannot be controlled."

The WWE Universe went berserk after a historic night for Rhea Ripley and Judgment Day

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW was quite a memorable night for Rhea Ripley. After they welcomed their new leader, WWE Universe now awaits to see what's next in store for the new Judgment Day in the future.

Taking to Twitter, fans responded to Ripley's aforementioned tweet, asking if she would be the new leader of the faction. Here are a few tweets:

Later on the same night, Ripley became the new #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship. In a Fatal Four-Way Match, the former champion defeated her arch-rival Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, and Doudrop.

Following Ripley's dominant win, fans once again took to social media to react. Here are some more interesting replies from the WWE Universe:

Ripley will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. The two women are no strangers to one another, having shared the ring on a few occasions, especially in NXT.

Belair is on the back of a successful title defense against Becky Lynch and Asuka from the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event. Meanwhile, The Eradicator will now aim to become a two-time RAW Women's Champion.

