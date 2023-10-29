Former WWE Champion to return at Crown Jewel and attack Roman Reigns to set up a match after 5 years? Exploring the possibility!

WWE reportedly has huge plans in store for Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is rumored to hold on to his title till WrestleMania 40. This also means that LA Knight is probably just going to be a stepping stone for the champion, and there are strong chances that The Megastar will get involved in a new feud after the match at Crown Jewel.

Reigns has been at the top of WWE for over three years, during which he has taken down almost every big name. However, there are still few credible challengers left for him. One such name is Sheamus, who is a former World Champion himself. The Celtic Warrior has been absent from TV programming since his match against Edge in August. It was later reported that he is dealing with an injury, and there is no timeline for his return.

With Roman Reigns once again the favorite to retain his title at Crown Jewel, the PLE in Saudi Arabia could be the perfect place for Sheamus to make his much-anticipated return and reignite his rivalry with The Tribal Chief.

The Celtic Warrior has been away from the main event picture for a long time despite being one of the best performers in WWE. The 45-year-old has also expressed frustration with his booking in the past and is reportedly nearing the end of his current contract. Thus, a program against The Head of the Table could be the best way to re-introduce him to the big stage and convince him to stay with the company.

Sheamus last faced Roman Reigns in WWE in 2018

Sheamus is no stranger when it comes to standing across the ring from Roman Reigns. The duo had a heated feud in late 2015, which went on for a few months and saw the WWE Championship change hands a few times.

However, they just had one singles match after their feud ended, which took place in 2018. The duo have been kept off each other's tracks since then. They looked set to collide last year during the build-up to Survivor Series, however, the plans were seemingly nixed.

With Roman Reigns running out of credible opponents, the stage is set for Sheamus to make his grand return and remind everyone why he is one of the best performers of the current generation.

Would you like to see a program between Roman Reigns and Sheamus in the near future? Sound off in the comments section below.