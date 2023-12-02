Former WWE Champion to return on RAW as Randy Orton's replacement? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton arrived on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown and confronted The Bloodline. Even though Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso got the better of him towards the beginning, LA Knight came to The Viper's rescue.

The Legend Killer had the chance to sign with either RAW or SmackDown, and he chose Nick Aldis' brand. Considering Aldis promised him warfare against The Bloodline, it is quite possible that Roman Reigns' next rival is going to be Randy Orton.

If that is the direction for The Tribal Chief’s next feud, WWE may not move forward with initial plans of The O.C. vs. The Bloodline along with AJ Styles vs. Roman Reigns. Keeping the above narrative in sight, The Phenomenal One, along with The O.C., can move to RAW as The Apex Predator’s replacement.

Styles has not been around ever since Nick Aldis took over as General Manager of SmackDown. General Manager Adam Pearce can convince AJ Styles to return to RAW rather than choosing the blue brand. Since the war between the General Managers is evident from their altercations, Adam Pearce can benefit from Styles working on the red brand.

Prior to Orton arriving on Monday Night RAW, rumors claimed AJ Styles would be Roman Reigns’ final feud before Cody Rhodes could finally dethrone him at WrestleMania 40.

Randy Orton showed his true intentions to Nick Aldis

Nick Aldis celebrated when Randy Orton chose to sign with SmackDown. He entered the ring to rejoice the moment and raised The Viper’s hand in the air.

While the fans enjoyed this thrill, Orton had something else in his mind throughout. Within a few moments, Orton caught Aldis by surprise and hit him with an RKO.

The Apex Predator ensured that Nick Aldis knew to always expect the unexpected from him, especially RKOs out of nowhere.

Following this incident, Cameron Grimes took to social media to reveal that he suffered the same fate at the hands of The Viper as well when he tried to introduce himself.

What do you think the future holds for Randy Orton in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!