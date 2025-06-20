Former WWE champion to return and replace Liv Morgan in major title match? Analyzing the possibility

WWE fans are upset after news recently emerged that Liv Morgan's injury sustained during Monday Night RAW will likely require surgery. This means that one of the most popular stars in all of wrestling will be out for quite some time.

This is a blow for many reasons, but perhaps the biggest is that Liv was seemingly set to be IYO SKY's next challenger for the Japanese sensation's Women's World Championship. WWE could now pivot and have Morgan replaced by one of the most unlikely options imaginable, Gail Kim.

Gail Kim is a professional wrestling legend who has had two previous stints with World Wrestling Entertainment and held the Women's Championship. However, she is perhaps most fondly remembered for her incredible on-screen work in TNA Wrestling, where she helped elevate women's wrestling in the United States.

Kim also became an important asset behind the scenes, but has since been released by TNA Wrestling. In potentially big news, Gail has been at multiple WWE NXT events, and many fans and analysts assume she could be joining the Stamford-based company.

A wrestler of Gail's caliber could absolutely fill in for Liv Morgan as IYO's next opponent. It would be incredible to see Kim end her in-ring career on a high note with a blockbuster title match at Night of Champions or Evolution. Plus, even after time away from the ring, she'd undoubtedly give her all in the bout.

Gail Kim could also work behind the scenes in WWE

One last major world title match for Gail Kim sounds incredible, but whether that’s in the cards or not, WWE should definitely put pen to paper for the former champion. She should be brought into the company right away.

Specifically, Gail should work behind the scenes. As noted, she has played a major role in the success of the Knockouts Division in TNA Wrestling, both on-screen and off. Gail has been a regular voice for women's wrestling for a long time now.

Given the strength of women's wrestling in WWE these days, a voice like Gail's will only make it stronger. If Kim works in creative, female stars will become more empowered and likely more well-developed.

Alternatively, Gail could serve as a producer or even a coach at the Performance Center. Regardless of the role she is given, there is no doubt that pro wrestling and the company itself will be strengthened by having her around and aiding the next generation of stars.

