Former WWE champion to return; The Maverick uses brass knuckles? 4 Ways Logan Paul could cheat to win against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41

Logan Paul will face AJ Styles in a singles match at WrestleMania 41 Night Two. While The Maverick is an excellent athlete, The Phenomenal One is a technical wrestler with years of experience.
If the former United States Champion wants to secure a victory against Styles, he may have to find other ways. Paul has previously cheated his way to a victory, and there is no reason why he won't do the same this time.
Here are four ways Logan Paul can cheat to win at WrestleMania 41:
#4. The Maverick could hire a former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion
Logan Paul can benefit from having ringside assistance. However, he needs to bring in someone who truly knows the way AJ Styles works inside the ring.
One option is The Phenomenal One's former tag team partner, Omos. In December 2024, the former RAW Tag Team Champion was sent to work with Pro Wrestling Noah, even though he was still contracted to WWE. In January 2025, he announced that he would return to the wrestling juggernaut.
WWE has yet to bring him back to television. Paul can use the opportunity to hire Omos to provide him with ringside assistance and use The Nigerian Giant's knowledge of Styles' skills at The Show of Shows.
#3. Logan Paul could involve a family member in the feud
The Paul brothers are extremely famous on social media and in the combat sports industry. While Logan Paul is continuously climbing the ladder in WWE, his brother, Jake Paul, is making a name for himself in MMA.
The bond between the brothers is often showcased by them on social media, and there are several footages of The Maverick supporting Jake during the latter's MMA fights. That being said, WrestleMania 41 is supposed to be bigger than the previous edition.
Jake Paul turning up to help the WWE Superstar against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41 will be quite a highlight for the premium live event! It has the potential to be one of those moments that breaks social media records!
There have been conversations within the fandom about a potential alliance of the Paul brothers in WWE, but that is strictly speculation at this point.
#2. Logan Paul may use a secret individual to help him
Paul used an individual dressed up as the PRIME mascot during his singles match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. The individual was revealed to be his business partner, KSI, and the moment marked the partnership between the Stamford-based company and PRIME.
In the following edition, it was IShowSpeed who showed up wearing a PRIME mascot costume.
At WrestleMania 41, The Maverick can use a similar tactic and have someone dress up as the PRIME mascot. However, this time, the Triple H-led creative team can hold back on revealing the identity of the mascot. This can lead to long-term storytelling for Logan Paul.
#1. The social media star could use the brass knuckles
The YouTuber is well-known for using brass knuckles against his rivals. This is his go-to move if he wants to secure a victory.
There is no reason why Paul would not have someone pass the brass knuckles to him at WrestleMania 41. Usually, the former US Champion uses them when the referee is distracted and then hides them in his gear.
However, The Phenomenal One is already aware of this tactic. AJ Styles may come prepared with countermeasures if Paul resorts to using the brass knuckles.