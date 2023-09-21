Former WWE Champion returning after 17 months to seek revenge on Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel? Looking at the possibility

Roman Reigns may feel the effects of the WWE returns wave at Crown Jewel 2023. Lately, fans have witnessed the return of Nia Jax, John Cena, and The Rock. However, all three returns were during live shows instead of premier live events.

It so happens that Crown Jewel 2023 will have some big names present including Roman Reigns, and a possible guest appearance by Al-Nassr athlete and global football star Cristiano Ronaldo, along with other high-end Superstars. The only way to make this bigger is by bringing back a Superstar that WWE fans have been waiting for since May 2022!

It just so happens that Randy Orton was seen at WWE Performance Center. It would be absolutely smashing to bring back The Apex Predator at Crown Jewel 2023 and make the event even bigger. In fact, Saudi Arabia officials prefer Crown Jewel to be more about the thrill and entertainment rather than just having high-profile matches. It goes without saying that Orton’s return will add exceptional excitement to the event.

Furthermore, Roman Reigns is supposed to be competing at Crown Jewel 2023. However, a challenger is yet to emerge for the premier live event. Randy Orton might not be the challenger, but he can run interference that could cost Reigns the match and maybe even his record-breaking reign.

The Apex Predator is one of the many superstars who want to take revenge against The Bloodline members for their past actions. His last match was against The Usos where RK-Bro lost the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles.

As of now, the Stamford-based promotion hasn’t made any comment about The Viper’s return to the show. But, if he was present at the Performance Center and possibly training too, it’s possible the former WWE Champion is gearing up for a magnificent return. His bus has been stationed at the Performance Center as well!

Crown Jewel may not witness Cristiano Ronaldo against Roman Reigns

It so happens that CR7 is in the running for a guest appearance at Crown Jewel. Many believe he will have a face-off with WWE's top Superstar Roman Reigns. That being said, if he was to make an appearance in the ring, there are quite a few high-profile names he could face off against, and one such can be Sheamus.

Sheamus took a shot at Cristiano Ronaldo during an interview with BT Sport, claiming the football veteran wouldn’t last five minutes in the ring.

“"Is Cristiano Ronaldo one of the greatest players ever? Absolutely not. But he's one of the best of the last decade. He wouldn't last five minutes in the ring, he's got the showmanship, but no physicality."

As of now, there hasn’t been any confirmation from Titanland about the celebrity appearance. However, it seems that fans are already looking forward to it!

