Former WWE champion returns to announce his retirement, heel turn after 281 days? 4 surprises that could happen on RAW after Crown Jewel

With Crown Jewel 2023 in the history books now, the focus now shifts towards the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. The post-Crown Jewel episode of the red brand is scheduled to emanate live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on November 6, 2023.

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW will feature the fallout from Crown Jewel. Furthermore, WWE will kick off its build towards Survivor Series 2023 on Monday's show. Fans should expect the episode to feature several surprises which could set the tone for the remainder of the year.

In this list, we take a look at four such surprises that could unfold on WWE RAW.

#4. Big E returns to announce his retirement

Big E has been on the shelf since March 2022 due to a career-threatening neck injury. While fans have been speculating about his WWE return, it was reported earlier that the doctors have advised him to retire from wrestling.

The New Day member recently revealed that he has no timeline for his return, and given he is 37 already, he is looking to make the best decisions for his health moving forward. Given the earlier reports, plus his recent comments, it won't be surprising if Big E decides to hang up his boots for good in the coming days.

The former WWE champion could return on RAW to announce the same, much to the shock of fans.

#3. Randy Orton returns on WWE RAW

Randy Orton is another name who has been out of action for over a year now due to a serious back injury. However, unlike Big E, The Viper is rumored to make his return anytime soon.

While there have been reports of him returning at Survivor Series, the company could throw a massive curveball at the fans, having him return early. Orton could make a comeback on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW to lay down the breadcrumbs for a match at the upcoming premium live event.

#2. Sami Zayn turns heel

Sami Zayn has been a babyface since he turned on Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2023. However, WWE recently teased his heel turn. Given that, the former Honorary Uce could finally embrace the dark side after nine months, and turn on Seth Rollins on Monday night.

It can be argued that the former NXT champion's recent stint is getting rather stale. Hence, it won't be a bad idea if Sami Zayn undergoes a character change. The former Honorary Uce's potential heel turn would certainly spice things up on the main roster.

#1. Seth Rollins loses the World Heavyweight Title to Sami Zayn

Seth Rollins prevailed over Drew McIntyre to retain his World Heavyweight Title at Crown Jewel 2023. While Damian Priest tried to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Rollins following his win, Sami Zayn made a surprise appearance to help The Architect escape with the title.

The former Honorary Uce then ran off with Priest's MITB briefcase. It won't be surprising if the creative team swerves fans by having Sami use the briefcase for himself. Zayn could turn heel on The Visionary on WWE RAW before cashing in the MITB contract to win the World Heavyweight Title.

