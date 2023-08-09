Former WWE Champion to reunite with Cody Rhodes after 13 years against The Judgment Day? Looking at the chances

Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Shinsuke Nakamura bested The Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match on Monday Night RAW. However, Nakamura turned on The Visionary after the victory.

Following the betrayal, Seth Rollins' next feud may be against The King of Strong Style. Hence, Rhodes will likely need help fending off Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.

Rhodes' chances of taking down The Judgment Day could increase significantly if he reunites with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The babyface duo briefly worked as a tag team over 13 years ago. They even captured the Tag Team Championship at Night of Champions 2010.

Rhodes and McIntyre's reunion after 13 years could benefit both parties as they could put The Judgment Day on notice. Furthermore, the former champions' journey together can eventually lead to a massive rivalry between them. The WWE Universe will likely be invested in the possible feud due to the duo's immense popularity among fans.

The Scottish Warrior is currently making sporadic appearances on WWE RAW because of his outside commitments. Moreover, he needs a new program on the red brand following his loss against Gunther at SummerSlam. Hence, he could be the ideal candidate to join forces with Rhodes against The Judgment Day.

Cody Rhodes had huge praise for a former WWE Champion after SummerSlam 2023

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes delivered an entertaining match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. After The American Nightmare's victory, The Beast showed his admiration towards Rhodes by raising his opponent's hand in the air.

During the post-SummerSlam press conference, Triple H confirmed that the moment between The Beast and The American Nightmare wasn't planned. It was The Beast's way of showing his respect towards his rival.

On the other hand, The American Nightmare had some kind words for Brock Lesnar. He said that Lesnar is a unique individual who has changed the landscape, and the world would realize his worth once he is gone.

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes produced an entertaining rivalry for the WWE Universe following WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for the two stars in the coming months.

